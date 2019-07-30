Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 60,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 6,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,000 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP) saw options trading volume of 8,250 contracts, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares or approximately 59% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 29,474 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 4,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options , ZIOP options , or ATVI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

