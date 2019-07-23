Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 96,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 10,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 38,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 6,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
