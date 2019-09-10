Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, ITCI, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 12,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 686,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019 , with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 8,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 30,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options
, ITCI options
, or ULTA options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »