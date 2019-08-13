Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 54,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 41,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 14,779 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 6,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

