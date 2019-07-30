Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, WAB, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 55,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 8,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,500 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) options are showing a volume of 6,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,552 contracts, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
