Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 18,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 6,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 19,639 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 2,670 contracts, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

