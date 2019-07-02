Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAXR, AJRD, PM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 6,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 665,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 3,114 contracts, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 23,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 7,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,900 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
