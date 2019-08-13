Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 46,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 6,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 2,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 4,886 contracts, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options , SATS options , or PANW options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

