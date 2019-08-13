Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, CRM, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 19,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 34,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 938 contracts, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,500 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
