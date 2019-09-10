Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, ADTN, SO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 6,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 683,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN) saw options trading volume of 1,022 contracts, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 24,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 20,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
