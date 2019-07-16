Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), where a total of 6,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 13,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
