Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), where a total of 6,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 13,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNC options , TGT options , or CSX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: LNC , TGT , CSX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar