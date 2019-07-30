Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LEG, PFE, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total volume of 33,333 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.5% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 19,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 142,908 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 10,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 49,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
