Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KEYS, CCI, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), where a total volume of 12,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,400 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) options are showing a volume of 12,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 5,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 44,012 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 15,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

