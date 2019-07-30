Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JOE, NBIX, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total volume of 620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) saw options trading volume of 2,983 contracts, representing approximately 298,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 7,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
