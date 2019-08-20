Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, THC, BZH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 27,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 4,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 7,889 contracts, representing approximately 788,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
