Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, ABT, EW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 7,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 704,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 20,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 4,408 contracts, representing approximately 440,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
