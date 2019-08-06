Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HIIQ, LL, SSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (Symbol: HIIQ), where a total of 16,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243.5% of HIIQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 678,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of HIIQ. Below is a chart showing HIIQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) saw options trading volume of 34,662 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 230.4% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 16,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 3,687 contracts, representing approximately 368,700 underlying shares or approximately 202.3% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
