Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 51,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 24,537 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 3,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options
, WYNN options
, or LRCX options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »