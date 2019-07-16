Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 69,028 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 304.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 7,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) saw options trading volume of 66,592 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 165% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 23,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options , DISCA options , or UAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

