Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, ADM, UTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 8,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 20,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 13,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) saw options trading volume of 17,553 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,800 underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GOOG , ADM , UTX


