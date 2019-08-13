Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNW, SUPN, KLAC

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW), where a total of 12,971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 6,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,600 underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SUPN) saw options trading volume of 2,616 contracts, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SUPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SUPN. Below is a chart showing SUPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 8,022 contracts, representing approximately 802,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNW options , SUPN options , or KLAC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

