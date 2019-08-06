Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 39,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 5,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) saw options trading volume of 3,282 contracts, representing approximately 328,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT) saw options trading volume of 2,339 contracts, representing approximately 233,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of PLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of PLT. Below is a chart showing PLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options , EVRI options , or PLT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

