Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 135,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 12,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI) saw options trading volume of 6,302 contracts, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of PEGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,600 underlying shares of PEGI. Below is a chart showing PEGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) options are showing a volume of 3,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of NR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of NR. Below is a chart showing NR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
