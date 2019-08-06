Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 140,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 20,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,907 contracts, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,384 contracts, representing approximately 738,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

