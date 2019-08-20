Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total of 2,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 469,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 33,210 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 7,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,100 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:
