Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total of 11,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 640,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
