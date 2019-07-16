Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EEFT, TROX, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT), where a total of 1,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 386,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) options are showing a volume of 6,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93.19 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93.19 strike highlighted in orange:

