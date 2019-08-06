Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT), where a total of 1,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) saw options trading volume of 9,629 contracts, representing approximately 962,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU) options are showing a volume of 2,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of COHU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of COHU. Below is a chart showing COHU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
