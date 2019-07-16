Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 17,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 15,732 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,327 contracts, representing approximately 432,700 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options
, BIIB options
, or ULTA options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »