Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, KO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 33,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 838.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 122,409 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 154.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 8,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) saw options trading volume of 122,068 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 36,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options , NFLX options , or KO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CMG , NFLX , KO


