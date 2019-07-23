Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 28,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) saw options trading volume of 10,183 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 174.8% of CWEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of CWEN. Below is a chart showing CWEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 41,087 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 171.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 4,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
