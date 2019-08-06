Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BGS, MNK, STMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), where a total volume of 13,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 6,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,200 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Mallinckrodt plc (Symbol: MNK) options are showing a volume of 27,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of MNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of MNK. Below is a chart showing MNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 4,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
