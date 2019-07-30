Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, LEN, HAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1097.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 55 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1097.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 12,839 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 53,996 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 31,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options , LEN options , or HAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: AZO , LEN , HAL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar