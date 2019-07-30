Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, LEN, HAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1097.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 55 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1097.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 12,839 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 10,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 53,996 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 31,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
