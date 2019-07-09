Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 263,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 26,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
