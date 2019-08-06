Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 381,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 21,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 9,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 5,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options , LH options , or IFF options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , LH , IFF


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar