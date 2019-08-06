Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 381,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 21,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 9,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 5,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
