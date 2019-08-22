Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP), where a total volume of 21,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.7% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 10,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 34,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

