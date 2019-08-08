Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 13,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB) saw options trading volume of 4,529 contracts, representing approximately 452,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

