Notable Thursday Option Activity: WSM, PII, K

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 5,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,300 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 3,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 13,640 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,700 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
