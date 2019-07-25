Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 5,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 554,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 12,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 38,544 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
