Notable Thursday Option Activity: WAB, SWK, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total of 15,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 6,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,900 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 5,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 28,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
