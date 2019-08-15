Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, IRBT, SHAK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 13,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 8,309 contracts, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 704,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options , IRBT options , or SHAK options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: W , IRBT , SHAK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar