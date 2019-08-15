Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, IRBT, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 13,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 8,309 contracts, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 704,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
