Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vera Bradley Inc. (Symbol: VRA), where a total volume of 1,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of VRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of VRA. Below is a chart showing VRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS) saw options trading volume of 10,705 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 6,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRA options , CLVS options , or TSCO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

