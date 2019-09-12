Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, YELP, MED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 50,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 10,174 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) saw options trading volume of 2,043 contracts, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
