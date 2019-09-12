Notable Thursday Option Activity: UCBI, NR, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), where a total of 1,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of UCBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of UCBI. Below is a chart showing UCBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of NR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of NR. Below is a chart showing NR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 301,211 contracts, representing approximately 30.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 46,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
