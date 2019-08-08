Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWNK, SLB, INVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK), where a total volume of 4,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,700 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 45,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 10,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) saw options trading volume of 3,679 contracts, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
