Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TNDM, OMER, GDI

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total of 9,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 932,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 2,661 contracts, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares or approximately 74% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDI) options are showing a volume of 8,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of GDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of GDI. Below is a chart showing GDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNDM options , OMER options , or GDI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TNDM , OMER , GDI


BNK Invest
