Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Symantec Corp (Symbol: SYMC), where a total of 65,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of SYMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 12,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SYMC. Below is a chart showing SYMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 36,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 3,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 12,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SYMC options , ATVI options , or ADBE options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

