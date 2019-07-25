Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 3,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) saw options trading volume of 2,721 contracts, representing approximately 272,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options , CRUS options , or QNST options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SPOT , CRUS , QNST


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar