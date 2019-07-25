Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 3,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) saw options trading volume of 2,721 contracts, representing approximately 272,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options
, CRUS options
, or QNST options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »