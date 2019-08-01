Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEE, ULTA, XOM

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), where a total of 4,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,962 contracts, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 38,570 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEE options , ULTA options , or XOM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

