Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAFE, BYND, CPA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), where a total of 1,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.4% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 115,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 104,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) options are showing a volume of 3,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of CPA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of CPA. Below is a chart showing CPA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
